Art exhibit focuses on women’s issues at Green Bay Art Garage

If you’re looking for something to do on a Friday night, Green Bay’s Art Garage has new exhibits.

There’s no denying the Green Bay Art Garage has unique art and it’s all made by local artists, including their two newest exhibits: Awakening the Women’s Fire and Beliefs.

“If you go to a museum or something, it’s an artist that you’ve never heard of, but when you come in and you look through Awakening the Women’s Fire and you learn about her and the work and stuff like that and you find out that she’s a local teacher in Green Bay, it kind of makes it more personal,” says the Art Garage’s gallery assistant Hailey Place. “It’s really interesting to see the work being done by people in our community.”

The Art Garage says they don’t intend for their two galleries to correlate, but because the submissions are open to local talent sometimes the two galleries end up sharing similar themes.

Taking a walk through Beliefs you’ll see many female-centric pieces, but Awakening the Women’s Fire’s pottery was created by Oneida artist Stephenie Muscavitch Vanevery.

Her work examines women’s issues from child bearing to gender roles.

It’s one reason Place says her artwork is also educational.

“She talked a lot about how growing up she never really got to hear those types of things in her life because it’s kind of taboo to talk about those types of things,” says Place. “I think it is really important that she made this work and wants to start a conversation about the life of women and issues surrounding women.”

The Green Bay Art Garage is open Fridays from 3:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.