Art Garage hosting summer workshop series for artists of all ages

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’ve ever wanted to improve your artistic ability, the opportunity is finally here.

For one month only, the Art Garage in Green Bay is offering a series of summer workshops to help artists of all ages add a stroke of genius to their resumes. The Summer Art Workshops are open to ages 6-15 and adults. Workshops are designed to help develop visual artistic skill including drawing, painting, mixed media, ceramics, jewelry, mosaics, and more.

Workshops are held Monday through Friday for one week, with morning youth workshops running from 9 a.m. to noon. Afternoon youth workshops run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“Not only is it something that you can use in your personal life in order to calm down in order to create something that might make you feel happy and give you a sense of accomplishment just on your own time, but you can also utilize that in graphic design in creating your own comic strip and otherwise just making other people’s days brighter,” said C.J. Guzan, Comic and Cartoon Instructor at the Art Garage.

Once the Summer Art Workshop ends, students will have the chance to see their piece displayed in a gallery. Program instructors will nominate one piece per class to be displayed in the Art Garage gallery throughout the month of August. The student exhibition will run from Thursday, August 1 through Sunday, August 25.

There will also be a few special guests visiting the studio, as well. Ron Campbell, legendary animator and director of cartoon pop artwork, will be having a pop-up exhibit at the Art Garage on July 12 – July 14. Campbell is known for his animation work in pieces such as ‘The Beatles,’ ‘Yellow Submarine,’ ‘Rugrats’, and ‘Scooby-Doo.’ He’ll be painting on site and will talk with visitors about his 50-year career in animation that also includes work on a host of beloved cartoons. He’ll also be selling his original cartoon paintings.

You can find more information about the workshops and upcoming exhibits on the Art Garage website or on their Facebook page.