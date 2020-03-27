Art Garage offering virtual workshops and gallery tour for community to stay connected

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As Green Bay and surrounding area residents struggle to find activities to fill their awakening hours while homebound, The Art Garage may be your answer!

Though The Art Garage will be closed until further notice for the safety and health of their supporters, instead, they will be offering a virtual gallery tour along with various virtual workshops. The Art Garage is encouraging visitors to view and purchase artwork from two exhibits being featured in their current virtual gallery tour, free of charge.

In “The Power of Women”, local artists examine the inspiring strength of women in historical and modern society through paint, photo, potter, and jewelry, a perfect premise for National Women’s History Month. “Mission to Space”, an art exhibit featuring the universe, sun, moon, and outer-space, represents the work of 21 Wisconsin artists through various mediums. This virtual gallery tour can be viewed through March 31, with a new exhibition, titled Pencils & Pens, opening April 2.

The Art Garage is also offering online, virtual arts education workshops. Registration for Comics and Cartoons, one of their most popular youth workshops, is currently open for youth ages 6 and up! To register, you can visit www.theartgarage.org/youth-workshops. The Art Garage hopes to continue adding more online, virtual workshops soon.

“For the benefit of our community, we are doing our part by being closed at this time” says Tristin St. Mary, Administrative Manager. “We want the Green Bay and surrounding areas community to help us keep our mission alive so that we can continue to support local artists, keep arts education in the lives of our youth and adults, and be an outlet for those who need us.”

The Art Garage will continue to display current gallery virtual tours, purchase artwork online, and offer virtual workshops through April.

Additional information can be found at www.TheArtGarage.org