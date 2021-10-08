GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Art Garage opens art exhibition, celebrates 15 year anniversary

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Art Garage hosted their Fifteen Years artist reception on Oct. 7.

According to officials, the Art Garage had a group exhibit of works that featured artists from the Green Bay and surrounding areas. The Fifteen Years exhibit will be on display from Oct. 6 through Nov. 27.

The Art Garage is a not-for-profit organization with the mission of encouraging an appreciation for and participation in the visual, performing and literary arts.

Visitors can find multiple things to do at the Art Garage including:

  • Exhibitions
  • Workshops
  • Peformancees
  • Special events

The Fifteen Years exhibition will reportedly be featured throughout the entire gallery.

More information on the Art Garage can be found on their website.

