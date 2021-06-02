Art Garage opens ‘Rendezvous Point’ exhibit

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Northeast Wisconsin Technical College’s Artisan & Business Center Residency Program is premiering its work for the first time this year. The new program is only in its first year and looking to make a statement with its new exhibit, Rendezvous Point: Where Five Intersect.

The new exhibit features work from five students: Daniela Kouzov, Karen Kjell, Tommy Mlodzik, Leah Norem and Trisha Spice. The students are all a part of the Residency Program and have recently completed it.

Each artist contributing multiple pieces that convey a message. Artist, Daniela Kouzov using her sculptures to raise awareness of the freshwater crisis. Karen Kjell sending a message of hope and unity through her artwork, which features over 100 pieces of clay sculptures.

Trisha Spice debuting her piece called, “Look Up” which encourages people to go outside and explore.

The Rendezvous Point exhibit will be up until June 27th. The art pieces are for sale and can be purchased at the Art Garage. Applications for the Residency Program will be opening in July and you can apply online.

The Art Garage will host a reception for the new exhibit on Thursday, June 3rd and this will also be the day the exhibit opens to the public. For more information, you can visit their website.