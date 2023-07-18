ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Art Garage studio is considered by man to be the heart of the artistic community along Olde Main Street in Green Bay.

But sometimes the artists and students need a field trip.

And can you think of any more creative field trip than the immersive Van Gogh Exhibit at the Resch Expo Hall?

Yesterday, they focussed on the Dutch painter’s legendary The Starry Night painting.

Today it was a free for all! The students were instructed to let the music, the light, and whatever comes to mind inspire them. Maybe even the spirit of Van Gogh himself!

“The art itself, it’s definitely getting into the canvas,” said Lindsay Olson, Programming Director of The Art Garage. “As the students work on the canvas, you can see as the color moves across my shirt, it changes the way you see things.”

The Art Garage always seems to have a workshop on its schedule, and it appreciates onlookers as much as it does the artists who share their work.

The hope is these students will bring back some of their experience to old Maine Street and share it with others.

A true stroke of inspiration!