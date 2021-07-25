Art in the Park hosts first-ever 2-day festival in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Art in the Park’s first-ever two-day arts festival made a huge splash on Saturday at the City Park in Downtown Appleton.

The free multi-art experience is bringing more than 150 vendors from all over the country and shoppers say they are excited to see what they brought. Tourist Elizabeth Read shared, “It’s really interesting to see the work that’s been happening…People have been doing some good work and they’re bringing it out for people to see.”

Event organizers say that visitors can also enjoy participating in fun activities, like watching magic shows and illusion performances, all while listening to original music from artists.

“We believe the excellent lineup of original music performers from Wisconsin is an attraction in and of itself and a wonderful backdrop to our annual celebration of the arts,” noted Christina Turner, executive director of TMA. Saturday’s line-up featured Ross Catterton, Natural Satellite, Christopher Gold, Tae, and Girl and the Gunn.

Art in the Park will run through Sunday as well giving Wisconsinites another chance to attend the festival within a festival. Sunday’s music lineup will be between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. and will feature Michael Grabner, Natural Satellite, Erin Krebs, and Feed the Dog.