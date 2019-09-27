Art made with help of street roller on display at UW-Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — An new art showcase has rolled into UW-Green Bay’s Weidner Center. It’s something out of the ordinary and something partly outside.

The Really Big Prints Display includes art which requires a street roller used to transfer ink to paper to create a relief printing.

The prints are a collaboration between three professors at local colleges – UW-Green Bay, St. Norbert College, and Lawrence University.

“Inking takes longer. We kind of have to play around with the texture of the ink, how much pressure is being applied, the paper or the clothe in which we are printing on,” says Associate Professor of Art Benjamin D. Rinehart of Lawrence University.

This unique event started on UW-Green Bay’s Manitowoc campus back in 2014 and consists of artists from across the country joining together to create the limited-edition relief prints.

“It’s a lot of fun. You get to work very closely with other artists over a short period of time and expand your network,” Rinehart adds.

A showcase of the prints from the 2014 and 2016 Really Big Prints events are on display now on the third floor of the Weidner Center through the end of October.

“We have over 90 prints that have been produced and so you’ll see a spattering of prints from various artists from those two years and this is the inaugural use of this space for an exhibition.”

The exhibit will also be making its way to UW-Oshkosh – Fox Valley on Friday, October 15.