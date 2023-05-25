MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A free-to-the-public art museum in Manitowoc was recently recognized as one of the best small-town museums in the country.

Travel + Leisure released its list of America’s top 15 small-town museums, and the Rahr-West Art Museum in Manitowoc made the list. The number one spot went to the Hill-Stead Museum in Farmington, Connecticut.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Below is an excerpt from Travel + Leisure:

With its turrets, dormers, and bay windows, you might expect this 1891 Queen Anne–style mansion to be full of genteel treasures. But 19th-century furnishings and sculptures tell only half the story: the Rahr-West Art Museum also counts a permanent collection of modernist and postwar pieces by luminaries like Pablo Picasso, Georgia O’Keeffe, Frank Stella, and Andy Warhol. Travel + Leisure

The Rahr-West Art Museum is a City of Manitowoc Facility and there is no fee for admission. On the museum’s website, it says it is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. It is closed on Mondays.

Greg Vadney with the Rahr-West Art Museum joined Local 5 to talk about a new elevator that was installed. This gives people access to the historic mansion.

Those looking to visit the museum can find it at 610 North Eighth Street in Manitowoc.

Travel + Leisure says they cover food, wine, fashion, hotels, cruises, beaches, cities, hiking, skiing and other things. It now reportedly reaches over 16 million travelers every month.