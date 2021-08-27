Art Street is back after one-year hiatus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s all about the art this weekend in Green Bay.

After a one-year hiatus, Art Street is back for its 40th year. It’s a fine arts festival and artists must be selected in order to participate.

Organizers say they’re expecting about 125 artists to come out this year to display their work. This is less than in previous years because organizers had less time to plan for the event.

If the weather stays nice throughout the weekend, organizers believe around 70,000 people will come to Art Street.

“There’s nothing better than Art Street,” says Darrel “Chopper” Bowman who is a potter selling his work at Art Street this weekend. “So come out and see the things and when you do – don’t just walk in the middle of the street and say isn’t that cool step into every booth because there isn’t one here that doesn’t have something that is really stunning if you take a second to look at the detail.”

After not being able to have the event last summer because of the pandemic, those who are a part of it say they’re glad to be back.

“It feels really good because it was so hard canceling it last year,” says Silvija Jensen who volunteers at the event. “It was just so sad, we’re getting a lot of hugs and a lot of happy people.”

Artists say events like this are a great opportunity to sell their art and get exposure.