Art Street paints its way to Green Bay this weekend

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) Paintings, sculptures, photographs, drawings – it will all be on display this weekend at the 38th annual Art Street!

Not only will you see original works from over 200 artists, you’ll be able to enjoy live music and demonstrations, food and children’s activities.

The free event is hosted by Mosiac Arts Inc. and kicks off on Friday! Here’s the following dates and times:

Friday, August 23 | 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm (music until 10 pm)

Saturday, August 24 | 10:00 am – 6:00 pm (music until 9 pm)

Sunday, August 25 | 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Volunteers are still needed for the event, click here if you’re interested.

For more information, click here.