GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Many are celebrating a resurgence of the downtown art scene after the three-day run of Arfest.

Adams, Cherry, and Jefferson Streets were filled with art in many different forms, from cutting a rug with live music to the canvas with live demonstrations to the culinary with a variety of food trucks and tents.

There was also the big public art project on the iconic Schauer and Schumacher furniture building along Walnut at Adams.

Local 5 News had the chance to talk with the artist who is spearheading the project.

“I like this festival,” artist Aaron Renier said. “It’s one of the few times you see downtown Green Bay busy. There are a lot of buildings that don’t seem to have anything going on, and there are a lot of artists who would love to have a pop-up.”

Organizers of Artfest say they will continue to add and refine the public art project with a special unveiling in the months ahead.

Near the live music stage, the Tarlton Theatre was hosting Art Wars.

Artists were given a series of times challenges, and onlookers could bid on the work and take it home before the paint was even dry!

The event’s host Tarl Knight said he believes there’s an appetite for this form of entertainment, even in a city known for football.

“Downtown’s putting their money where its mouth is in supporting the arts community,” Knight said. “And giving people a place to work and live and have fun.”