Artisans come together to open Algoma pop-up shop to make up for canceled craft fairs

ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) — On Steele Street in Algoma, a new holiday pop-up shop is giving local artisans a chance to make some sales this holiday season.

“It’s been a tough year,” Kimberly Iwen, Owner & Operator of Queen Bee Handmade Soaps said, “and it’s really made, I think, myself and a lot of artisans rethink our business structure.”

Iwen says the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the industry.

“For a lot of artisans, this is our main income,” she told Local 5. “All of our art and craft fairs have been canceled, throughout the summer, fall, and Christmas.”

To make up for those lost opportunities, Iwen decided to create one of her own.

“I just felt like if this is the year to try something like this,” she explaiend. “I just figured a lot of people would really be supportive of the small business.”

And so, The Honeycomb was born.

“I invited 12 of my artisan acquaintances to come into one location to be able to sell our stuff,” Iwen said.

They went in together to rent the storefront for two months, creating a shop where most of northeast Wisconsin is represented.

“Some are here from Algoma, some Door County, Green Bay, De Pere, the Appleton area, Wrightstown,” Iwen listed.

She says that since the shop opened on October 31st, they’ve seen a lot of foot traffic.

“The response has been phenomenal,” Iwen said. “They’re just so happy that they can come to one location and shop a dozen or more different artisans.”

The Honeycomb will be open through Wednesday, December 23rd.

The shop is open Sundays 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Friday 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

It is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, except for December 21st and 22nd.

Artisans whose creations are available at the Honeycomb include: