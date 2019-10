NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) — Neenah Foundry is helping sponsor an art project that will help brighten the days of those walking around the city.

It’s all part of Neenah Art: Uncovered and artists painted, carved and created 3D designs on the manhole covers.

The focus is on highlighting the deep-rooted history Neenah Foundry shares in the community.

Here is a sneak peak of one of the very cool manhole cover works of art that you can see on our gallery walk downtown…

Below are the businesses that are sponsoring the manhole covers.

Afterwards, the manhole cover artwork will find permanent homes with their sponsor.