ArtStreet 2020 canceled, organizers working on adapted event

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – ArtStreet 2020 has been canceled, according to the event’s website.

Mosaic Arts, Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to representing arts and cultural opportunities in the community says the decision is due to the current circumstances regarding coronavirus.

Organizers say they are working to create an ArtStreet 2020 Roadshow to showcase ArtStreet 2020 artists.

Details posted on Mosaic Arts’ website for the ArtStreet Roadshow 2020 suggests artists take charge of their own exhibit location and space, like their home, front yard, driveway, friend’s yard, or something similar. Artists who may feel uncomfortable exhibiting in their home is encouraged to partner with a local business or gallery.

Organizers say they are working to create yard signs that can be used for artists’ exhibits. A map will be made to show the locations, artist names, and medium for the event. Mosaic Arts says there will be a free prize drawing for people attending with $250 prize, $100 prize, and a $50 prize.

The ArtStreet Roadshow is limited to the Greater Green Bay area, including Howard /Suamico, Ashwaubenon, De Pere, Green Bay, Allouez, Bellevue. Organizers say there is some flexibility for certain areas.

There is no cost to participate or for people to attend.

Additional details are forthcoming, according to organizers. For more information on current plans for the ArtStreet Roadshow, visit Mosaic Arts’ website.

