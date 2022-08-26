ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The 41st annual Artstreet Festival began this Friday for the first time at Ashwaubomay Park.

Artstreet is hosted by the nonprofit organization Mosaic Arts Inc. Marketing and Special Events Coordinator Molly Carey says, “We were looking for something that we were able to expand, have more activities, and bring different experiences so it wasn’t just downtown, same streets, and limited space.”

With photography, painting, jewelry-making, and more, artists from across the country come to exhibit and sell their work.

Jessica Erhart, an artist from Spearfish, SD, says art has allowed her to not only connect with communities but learn more about herself.

“I started doing fluid art as a form of therapy for my PTSD and depression. I really liked art before I ever joined the military and I’m finding myself outside of being an NCO and soldier.”

Some artists have been coming here for many years and they say the large crowds keep them coming back.

Nature photographer Tom Lazar says, “It’s a really cool vibe, and it draws a good crowd of interested people.”

Scott Menzel, a graphic and digital designer, also feels that Artstreet is a special festival of the atmosphere and community. He says, “We all love to meet people and I think the interaction with the public and the artists is a beautiful thing.”

In addition to artists, musicians and food trucks are also there. Artstreet continues through Sunday, August 28th.