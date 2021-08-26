Artstreet paints the town, causes road closures in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The annual Artstreet special event will return to Green Bay from August 27 to August 29 bringing fun, excitement, and of course – road closures.

The Green Bay Public Works Department announced residents should expect road closures and event parking throughout the weekend.

Green Bay Public Works confirms the following streets will be closing at 6 a.m. on Friday and will not reopen until 8:30 p.m. on Sunday. Officials note that no detour route will be established.

Cherry Street from alley east of Jefferson Street to alley west of Adams Street

Adams Street from Walnut Street to Northland Avenue

Northland Avenue from Washington Street to Adams Street

Artstreet attendees can find parking throughout the weekend on Cherry Street, Pine Street, and Main Street ramps. However, officials say the Adams Street Parking Lot, located between Washington Street, Cherry Street, and Adams Street will be closed from Thursday to Sunday night.

The Public Works Department notes that vehicles left overnight in the Adams Street Parking Lot on Wednesday and cars parked on streets marked as closed for the event run the risk of being towed.