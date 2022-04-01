ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Mosaic Arts, the nonprofit organization that puts on the annual art, music, and food festival Artstreet, is moving to a new location this fall.

The event is typically held downtown in the City of Green Bay, but Mosaic Arts decided to pack up and head down the road to Ashwaubomay Park in Ashwaubenon.

There wasn’t much talk about why the event organizers decided to switch locations, until now.

“Our new location offers 84 acres of space for us to spread out and do things that were not possible with the limited footprint we had in the past. As an art and education advocacy organization, we are excited to expand our offerings,” said Carol Faltynski, a Mosaic Arts board member.

Picture of some of the paintings displayed at Artstreet.

According to Faltynski, several new features are being worked on. “One new item we can share is that we will have professional sand sculptors at Artstreet this year who will be creating some amazing sculptures along Ashwaubomay Lake,” she added.

Parking options are also a big change to Artstreet this year as there will be on-site parking available. There will also be free shuttles running from the Brown County Fair Grounds to the Artstreet event. Parking at the Fair Grounds will be free.

While Mosaic Arts looks forward to new beginnings at a new location, they still hold plenty of memories from the past 40 years.

“It was wonderful to be downtown. Our organization, the artists, vendors, and the public have a lot of good memories from our 40 years there. Now we’re looking forward to creating new memories as we grow in our new location,” said Faltynski.

The festival is scheduled to be held on August 26-28, 2022.