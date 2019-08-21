ArtStreet road closures begin 8 a.m. Friday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Road closures will go into effect 8 a.m. Friday ahead of the annual ArtStreet event.

Here are the closures:

Cherry Street from the alley east of Jefferson Street to the alley west of Adams Street

Adams Street from Walnut Street to Northland Street

Northland Street from Washington Street to Adams Street

Jefferson Street from Walnut to a point 300 feet north of Cherry Street

No detour routes will be established. The Green Bay Department of Public Works says these streets are scheduled to reopen around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 25.

The Adams Street Parking Lot, located immediately south of the Baylake Bank building, will close Thursday and will reopen after ArtStreet cleanup around 8:30 p.m.

The Cherry Street, Pine Street, and Main Street Ramps will remain open during ArtStreet.

Any vehicle left overnight in the Adams Street Parking lot Wednesday may be towed. Any vehicle parked on streets marked closed for the event may be towed.