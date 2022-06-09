GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Creativity and community came together at Lambeau Field Atrium today as New North held its annual summit.

It was there that Haitian-born artist Gregory Frederic’s painting was unveiled.

The painting had a variety of elements encapsulating the Northeast Wisconsin area from biking, to football, to cheese.

Frederic said, “I’m so grateful living here. Since I moved here, everything’s been happening differently for me.”

Frederic moved to Green Bay after meeting his future wife, Amy, an Oconto Falls native, while she was on a mission trip to the country.

“I became an advocate for the community as well by traveling and showing [my art] and telling people we have so much happening in the community. Come visit,” Frederic said.

The painting will reside outside the New North Office inside the College of Business at NWTC.