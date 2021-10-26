As Bark & Brew closes, new building owners talk future

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) — Bark & Brew owner Tara Brunette spent Tuesday cleaning and organizing at the bar at 2300 Lineville Rd.

“Since that day it’s been a whirlwind of everything,” said Brunette.

The popular spot for dogs and their owners is shutting its doors Nov. 7.

“It’s not just a dog bar, or a bar,” Brunette told Local 5’s Barrett Tryon. “It’s a place where people have made lifelong friends. Our customers have turned into friends, some like family.”

The announcement has flooded their Facebook page with comments.

“It’s amazing, it’s very humbling,” said Brunette. “It’s also sad to see the amount of people it’s going to affect.”

The new owners of the building sent a statement to Local 5 on the future of the space:

“We here at Buzz Social wish Tara and her team at Bark and Brew the best of luck in their future endeavors. The property had been on the market for 18 months, and our purchase was a blank canvas that we intend to utilize to execute our full vision. Buzz Social is all about bringing community together in a fun, energetic, and artistic environment while providing an exceptional customer service experience to all guests. Buzz Social will be home to a delicious burger restaurant, a sports bar with cold beers and hard liquor, 48 lanes of bowling, an arcade with a glittering array of games, and plenty of event space made to fit any occasion. We are a group of three local, passionate, small business owners who have decades of award-winning experience in the bowling industry, restaurant and bar management and the arts. Buzz Social looks forward to becoming Green Bay’s favorite place to meet, eat, and compete. Come join in on the Buzz. We invite all of our new neighbors to attend our grand opening on November 19th to see what we’re all about.”

In the meantime, it’s a waiting game for Brunette and the bar.

“Our next step would be to reopen, somewhere, somehow, in some shape or form. That’s the goal. We cannot just say goodbye to Bark,” Brunette said.

The final day of operation is Nov. 7.

Buzz Social is expected to open on Nov. 19.