As COVID-19 case numbers rise in Sheboygan County, local health officials are recommending masking indoors

SHEBOYGAN CO., Wis. (WFRV)- With recently high levels of COVID-19 transmissions within Sheboygan County over the past month, local health officials are in support of the CDC’s latest masking recommendations.

The Wisconsin Department of Health has already adopted these recent recommendations, as new data related to the Delta variant reveals a stronger line of defense would suggest wearing a mask indoors, regardless of vaccine status.

Recent data collected shows a spike in case numbers since the beginning of last month. Health officials have recorded an additional 142 new cases in Sheboygan County since July 1. On June 1, only 49 cases had been documented.

Local health officials want to stress the importance of getting vaccinated, as it is the best way to protect yourself and the people around you from COVID-19. Officials at the local, state, and national levels all agree that getting vaccinated also helps to reduce transmission numbers in communities. Sheboygan County has over 50% of its population vaccinated at this time.

The CDC is now recommending that while transmission numbers are at a higher rate, people should were masks even while indoors and regardless of vaccination status.

If community members wish to learn more about Sheboygan County’s COVID-19 guidelines, more information can be found on Sheboygan County’s website.