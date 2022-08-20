GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A one-of-a-kind food truck and dine-in eatery in Green Bay rang in three years of delicious service in a special way.

On Friday night, Wisconsinites gathered at Lil Jamaica, located at 1332 South Broadway Street, to help celebrate the business’s three-year anniversary – which was no easy feat.

Having been a relatively new business during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lil Jamaica, like many other area businesses, has had an uphill battle.

Yet, despite the challenges brought forth by the pandemic, Lil Jamaica has prevailed to become a signature grub spot within the community.

The eatery is owned by Nemard “Derron” Wilson and his wife, Janel Johnson. The food truck and lounge area serve authentic Jamaican food and foster a fun, community-centered environment.

And Wisconsinites got to experience that environment for themselves on Friday during Lil Jamaica’s three-year anniversary celebration.

The celebration included tasty food and live performances by Hale & Hall and Unity the Band.

During the event, Local 5 got to catch up with owner, Nemard “Derron” Wilson, who shared his appreciation for the community as well as what this celebration meant to him.

“As I always say, the people here are warm. They are warm [and] friendly. They support us… They love my wife so they extended it to me…It’s everything that I didn’t dream of that came true,” shared Wilson.

To learn more about how Lil Jamaica got started, click here. For more information on the food truck, click here.