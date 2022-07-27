GRESHAM, Wis. (WFRV) – Anyone looking to own their own campground can purchase a 150+ acre lot that is up for sale in Gresham.

The owner of the campground, Ann Retzlaff, is facing charges from an incident in May 2021. According to court records, she filed a lawsuit against Heartland Financial and Bank First claiming that her campground mortgage was converted to stocks and bonds.

According to the Facebook post, it is a ‘Sealed-Bid Event’ and all bids must be placed by August 19 at 12 p.m. The site is described as having 176 sites on 155.963 acres. The location also has a fishing and swimming pond.

All prospective buyers also must sign a confidentiality agreement.

Annie’s Campground had a string of run-ins that included a child drowning, a social media post and the owner fleeing from authorities.

