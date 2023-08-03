GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers welcomed a unique group of its fans to Titletown on Thursday.

This week is the Deaf Packers Fan Festival, where a group of fans got to tour Lambeau Field. The crew was decked out in Green & Gold, with one fan wearing a famous cheesehead with pictures of the hand signals for Green Bay Packers in sign language.

The Deaf Packers Fan Festival also includes a banquet, tailgate, and trolly tour of Green Bay.

The festival runs from August 2 to the 5, and over 100 people have already participated in over 40 activities.