MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The River Point District in downtown Manitowoc is getting some major upgrades.

Whether you are looking to move to the lakeshore or have a nice day out on the water, the River Point District will soon be a great place for both. The 20-acre plot of land was something Mayor Justin Nickels says was always on his mind, but it was a big undertaking to start development.

“It’s on the river. It’s not necessarily land that is easily developable, so we had a lot of work to do along the shoreline. It’s never cheap when you’re talking about building up a riverfront, but it’s going to be beautiful at the end of the day,” Nickels says.

River Point Drive currently has an 87-unit apartment complex with more on the way. In addition to housing, some waterfront amenities will be added, including a kayak launch, boat docking, and fishing areas. The cost for the public features and infrastructure is between $6-7 million.

Nickels says, “Not many cities have 20 acres of undeveloped, pretty clean land in their downtown and along the river, especially cities that are 153 years old like Manitowoc, so it was a very unique opportunity.”

Courtney Hansen with the tourism organization Visit Manitowoc says the new area is an extension of downtown that will draw even larger crowds.

“We’ve got delicious restaurants, a beautiful river/lakefront, the trails, and all of that is going to continue on in the River Point District. You can just see that progress when you’re sitting there enjoying a brew, so we’re excited for that area to expand,” Hansen says.

The waterfront amenities will be finished by the end of the year, with the apartments and businesses being built over the next 3 years.