As season rounds final corner, Bay Beach Amusement Park struggles to find staffing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Tuesday’s favorable weather brought crowds out to Bay Beach Amusement from open to close.

“After the year we had last year, it’s been great seeing the crowds back and really feeling that sense of community that people bring when they come out here,” manager Jason Arnoldi said.

The park operates with three full-time staff members and a lot of seasonal employees.

“Typically our seasonal employees: our ride operators, our cashiers, number to about 300,” Arnoldi said.

In 2021, the park never reached that magic number.

“I don’t know what our exact number is currently,” Arnoldi said, “because each day people leave for school, so that’s kind of a moving target.”

Employees leaving for school in August isn’t anything new.

But this year, the park started out behind the eight-ball.

“We started hiring back in January,” Arnoldi said. “Our application volume was a lot less this year than in a typical year.”

With fewer employees, some days, some rides don’t run.

Park officials post daily to social media to let everyone know if certain rides aren’t running.

“With the majority of the rides that are not open, it is a staffing issue,” Arnoldi said.

Park officials are still working to address that issue.

“We’ll be taking applications all the way up to the end of the summer season,” Arnoldi said, “and if we hire you on, we can get you trained up real fast.”

With the staff they do have, the park will remain open seven days a week through August, and then on weekends in September.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT WORKING AT BAY BEACH AMUSEMENT PARK