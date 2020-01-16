As snow falls in Green Bay, so does the price of Busch

(WFRV) — With snow in the forecast, Busch Beers says their price will drop as the inches build up.

Busch says they will be tracking the snowfall in seven US cities – including Green Bay – this winter. Between January 1 and March 21, Busch will track every inch of snow that falls.

Everyone 21+ in those states will be eligible to receive $1 off select Busch products.

“Despite an unseasonably warm start to the winter months, any cold-weather resident knows that winter is coming. And with the Farmer’s Almanac and long-term forecasts predicting an especially frozen and snowy winter season, 2020 is likely to be rough. But Busch Beer is set to make life a bit easier this season, so its fans can focus less on the forecast and more on the things that really matter.”

Other cities being tracked include Des Moines, Iowa; Grand Rapids, Mich.; Minneapolis, Minn.; Fargo, N. Dak.; Omaha, Neb.; and Buffalo, New York.

As the snow falls, so does the price of Busch.



For every inch of snow that accumulates in your state this season, we’ll take $1 off your Busch (up to $30, excluding sales tax). Stock up now and learn more at https://t.co/hhFCJzhh5m (Applies to IA, MI, MN, ND, NE, NY, and WI) pic.twitter.com/DAPK9VXq2R — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) January 15, 2020

“We know some of our biggest fans are going to experience a lot of snow this winter, which can make things a little rough,” says Daniel Blake, Senior Director of Marketing at Anheuser-Busch. “There’s not much worse than a snowstorm hitting and your stock of Busch being low, so this is a fun way to make our fans’ lives a little easier this season in those snowy cities.”

Busch says Busch Snow Day will measure total accumulated snowfall. With each inch of snow that falls, so will the price of Busch – even if the snow melts the next day.

For example, three five-inch snow showers would equal $15 off Busch.

Busch invites fans to visit Busch.com/snowday to find out what they are eligible to earn back. To earn the rebate, fans just need to upload their receipt and zip code through a link at Busch.com/snowday. Rebates will be sent via email after March 21. Limit one submission per person.

