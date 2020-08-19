As students return to the classroom, NWTC works to keep COVID-19 off campus

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) Thousands of students have opted to return to the campus of NWTC for another year of in-person instruction. And as Local 5 found out, the college has implemented numerous precautions to help keep COVID-19 off campus.

At NWTC students enrolled in Trade and Engineering Technologies – have returned to the classroom.

“The shutdown was so difficult for the students and the instructors,” said Ed Kralovec, an instructor at NWTC.

After being forced to learn online in the spring because of the coronavirus.

“To be in school in the labs and get hands-on experience with the equipment is very beneficial. So, I’m glad to have that opportunity again,” said student Emma Kaster.

This fall 10,000 students are enrolled at NWTC and nearly 25 percent are taking classes in-person. And the college has implemented a number of precautions to keep the campus community safe.

“It’s masks, it’s face shields, we have sanitizing stations everywhere here in the tech hall,” Kralovec said.

“We’ve limited the capacity in most classrooms to about half to accommodate the physical distancing,” said Vice President of College Advancement, Dr. Aliesha Crowe.

The college has also brought on extra staff whose sole job is to clean high contact surfaces like tables and doors, all day long. And Dr. Crowe says students who’ve been tested for COVID, test positive for COVID, or had contact with someone with COVID, must notify the school.

“Members of our staff reach out to them right away and work with them to determine when they should come back to campus,” Crowe said.

With the policies Crowe says they should be able to keep COVID off campus. Should cases surface they’ll quickly go back online.

“We’re prepared to make those changes, whether that be temporary or for a full semester if needed,” said Crowe.

But that’s a course of action that students and teachers hope the college never has to make.

“Hopefully this stuff will pay off and we’ll be able to stay open,” said Kralovec.

Eighty percent of the 3,000 Trade and Engineering Technology students – are taking in-person classes.