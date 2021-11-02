As temperatures cool, Coast Guard provides tips for an “ice” time out on the water

The Duluth, Minnesota fire department says it used boats on Tuesday to rescue 26 fishermen. The men were fishing on a large block of ice on Lake Superior when it broke away from the shoreline. (WDIO/Feb. 10)

(WFRV)- As we continue to see temperatures drop, and the return of winter activities begin to return, the U.S. Coast Guard wants to remind people about cold water safety.

The Coast Guard has provided a comprehensive list of useful tips anyone partaking in winter water recreational activities should practice.

Officials explain that both cold air and water temperatures can seriously decrease the chance of survival for an individual who gets exposed to the different elements at play. Some of the best guidance the Coast Guard gives is to check in with Local Weather Guidance or the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association Resources.

To make things a bit easier for people, there are three main tips everyone should follow:

You should take precautions, not chances. The risk of death by accidental immersion during the colder seasons is greater than other times of the year.

Dress for the temperature. Your body temperature will dropper much more quickly in cold water than cold air. Even if you have no intentions of getting into the water, you should still dress for the occasion. Unexpected falls overboard are the leading factors in boating deaths.

Communicate where you are going, and taking a means of locating you. Everyone should take either a VHF-FM radio or personal locator beacon. You should also inform someone of where you plan on going out on the water, your expected return time, and update them of any changes in your plans. Freezing temperatures drain the battery life of electronics very quickly.

If interested in finding out more about cold water safety, recommended gear, and more tips on what to do in an emergency you can go to the Cold Water Boot Camp website.