SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Shawano Police Department is reminding residents of the city’s curfew for youth as the weather gets nicer.

The Shawano Police Department posted on their Facebook about reminding residents of the City of Shawano’s curfew ordinance. Officials say that as the weather gets nicer, more kids will be out and about and want to remind residents of the curfew.

Included in the ordinance:

No individual between the ages of 14 through 17 years shall remain upon any street or alley or another public place in the City between 10 p.m. on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday and 6 a.m. the next day, and between midnight on Friday and Saturday and 6 a.m. the next day.

No individual under the age of 14 years shall remain upon any street or alley or another public place in the City between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. the next day

Officials say that there are some exceptions when it comes to school, events and jobs. Some of the exceptions listed on Shawano’s website are:

Any time the individual is involved in an emergency

On an errand at the written direction of his or her parent or guardian, without any detour or stop Written direction must be signed, timed and dated by the parent or guardian and must indicate the specific errand

If the youth is accompanied by his or her parent, or guardian

More details about the curfew can be found here.