(WFRV) – As spring approaches and the temperatures get warmer, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that residents should keep an eye out for an ‘unwelcome guest’.

The DNR says that the invasive plant, lesser celandine, blooms in early spring and invades forests, wetlands, stream banks and lawns. Lesser celandine outcompetes other native species and dies in late spring. This reportedly causes erosion problems near watercourses.

It is also mentioned that the plant is toxic to humans and livestock if eaten. This species has been found in the following counties:

Dane

Fond du Lac

Kenosha

Milwaukee

Racine

Washington

Winnebago

Lesser celandine is described as having dark green, shiny and kidney to heart-shaped leaves on short stalks. It rapidly reproduces and has a native look-a-like.

Marsh marigold looks similar but is taller and has five to nine petal-like sepals as opposed to the eight to twelve petals that lesser celandine has.

Officials ask residents to help stop the spread of invasive species by removing plants, animals and mud from boots, gear, pets and vehicles when traveling to and from recreation sites.

Anyone who believes they may have seen some lesser celandine is asked to email invasive.species@wisconsin.gov. More information about the invasive plant can be found on the DNR’s website.