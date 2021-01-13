As the Packers get ready to take on the Rams, what should you do with your memorabilia?

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- As the Packers get ready to take on the Rams this weekend in the playoffs, if you have memorabilia, is it a good time to sell it?

Local 5’s Eric Richards took that question to American Antiques and Jewelry in Green Bay. “We really can’t say because we don’t know,” said Mark Rothe owner of American Antiques and Jewelry in Green Bay. On a regular football season local businesses would see in influx of customers. “They aren’t what they used to be because we don’t have any of the crowds coming in to town anymore,” said Rothe.

COVID-19 affected the NFL season, which saw changes to policy about letting fans in the stands, and even to tailgate. Still Rothe says that he Packers merchandise is available for anyone who wants to buy. “They love the stuff that’s from the 1920’s, 1930’s,1940’s and they love the championship years, which would have been the Lombardi years,” said Rothe

Online retailers like Sports Collectibles Online say that now is the right time to sell. “Number one, it all depends on who you have and what type of item you have that player on,” said Mike Horn of Sports Collectibles. Horn says that this is a huge time for sports, even in the pandemic, which means there is a demand for merchandise. “An authentic seal on a football signed by Aaron Rogers could go for $300 right now, “said Horn.

Season ticket holders who received their playoff tickets in the mail, but are not attending have asked what the value of those tickets are. According to experts, the exact value of those tickets are face value if or when the Packers advance to the Super Bowl.