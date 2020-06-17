As the weather heats up, WisDOT has some tips to keep kids safe from vehicle-related heatstrokes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As the week heats up with high temperatures in the 80s, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding residents that heatstroke remains to be the number one vehicle-related killer of children in the U.S.

According to WisDOT, around 52 children died in 2019 from heatstroke, and this year alone there have already been 4 heatstroke-related deaths in children reported.

To prevent these deaths that the WisDOT says could have been prevented, it is providing some safety tips for residents to take.

Never leave a child in a vehicle unattended.

Make it a habit to look in the back seat every time you exit the car.

If you see a child in a hot vehicle, make sure the child is okay and responsive, if not call 911 immediately.

If the child appears to be okay, attempt to locate the parents or alert the facility’s security or management personnel.

