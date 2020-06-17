As the weather heats up, WisDOT has some tips to keep kids safe from vehicle-related heatstrokes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As the week heats up with high temperatures in the 80s, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding residents that heatstroke remains to be the number one vehicle-related killer of children in the U.S.
According to WisDOT, around 52 children died in 2019 from heatstroke, and this year alone there have already been 4 heatstroke-related deaths in children reported.
To prevent these deaths that the WisDOT says could have been prevented, it is providing some safety tips for residents to take.
- Never leave a child in a vehicle unattended.
- Make it a habit to look in the back seat every time you exit the car.
- If you see a child in a hot vehicle, make sure the child is okay and responsive, if not call 911 immediately.
- If the child appears to be okay, attempt to locate the parents or alert the facility’s security or management personnel.