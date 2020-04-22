Ascension Wisconsin tells residents in need of emergency care to not delay treatment

GLENDALE, Wis. (WFRV) – Ascension Wisconsin physicians are reassuring residents that their facilities are well prepared to treat anyone with serious injuries and advising those who need emergency care to not delay treatment.

Ascension physicians say that if someone is experiencing a life-threatening emergency, difficulty breathing, or warning signs of a heart attack or stroke, they should not delay, but go directly to the

emergency room or dial 911.

Dr. Gregory Brusko, Chief Clinical Officer, Ascension Wisconsin says, “We are seeing a concerning drop in the number of people coming in for serious non-COVID-related issues.”

Dr. Brusko continues, “Staying home, ignoring the symptoms and suffering out of fear of COVID-19 is a risk people shouldn’t take with their health. Timely treatment is critically important for

achieving the best outcomes and lessening the risk of complications. We are prepared and set

up to safely treat patients who require emergency care. No patient should delay their care in

an emergency.”

Ascension Wisconsin reports their hospitals are equipped to safely protect patients from potential exposure to COVID-19 while taking care of patients’ chest pain, stroke symptoms, traumatic injuries

emotional and mental health, and any other acute medical or emergent surgical needs.

Dr. Beth Griffin, Emergency Medical Director, Ascension All Saints Hospital says, “The

types of symptoms that required emergency care in the past still require emergency care now.

Our hospitals and catheterization labs are still treating patients suffering heart attack and

stroke, and we are taking the utmost precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Carefully monitoring the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention, Ascension says they are following the CDC’s safety practices to ensure a safe environment for their patients.

Ascension Wisconsin reports having added, separate intake and care areas, waiting room distancing, staff screening, ongoing use of personal protective equipment, as well as extensive safety, and sanitization protocols as part of their efforts to provide a safe environment.

Ascension providers are also encouraging individuals who have pre-existing conditions to continue

their routine care to stay healthy.

Ascension physicians advise residents to call their primary care provider or specialist first to discuss

whether an online visit is an option for their care and if the individual can’t talk to their regular doctor, or if they need care more quickly, they can talk to a doctor 24/7 through the Ascension Online Care.

For more information on Ascension Wisconsin hospitals visit ascension.org/onlinecare.