GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — For the first time in two years, Ash Wednesday services were free from most COVID-19 restrictions. It was a change for some people, but not for all.

“We’ve been going to mass all through the pandemic as soon as the church reopened so I’m very comfortable with it,” one woman from Sturgeon Bay told Local 5’s Barrett Tryon.

Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, and Ash Wednesday welcomed the return of big crowds.

“I’m going to wear my mask for the mass today, but I don’t think I’ve been in two years and I’ve gone every Ash Wednesday since I was probably a child, so it’s nice to have that normalcy back,” another woman told us.

As the Centers for Disease Control recently changed its guidelines on when to mask up, many feel the time was right to gather once again.

Depending where you go to church, rules have been vastly different. For the Diocese of Green Bay, for example, they have always said masks are encouraged but never made mandatory during the pandemic.

St. Anne’s in De Pere was helping make the process smoother for those who might not have wanted to be inside a church in-person with a drive-thru.

Because most counties in northeast Wisconsin are either in the “low” or “medium” category, CDC guidelines suggest masks are not needed in most settings. However, if you have symptoms, have a positive test, or might have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, the CDC recommends you put a mask on.

“Ash Wednesday and Good Friday are fasting, so you know you just kind of back off on your eating,” a woman told us.

A good reminder that it’s a time of year when you can reflect on your health and your spirituality.