Ashes from chimney cause of house fire in the Town of Cato

TOWN OF CATO, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents and rescue personnel are okay after a house fire on Thursday night.

The incident happened around 8:10 p.m. on Thursday, January 28 when the Valders Fire Department was dispatched to a house on Thone Lane in the Town of Cato for reports of a possible chimney fire.

When crews arrived they found smoke in the second floor of the home.

Crews pulled the ceiling and drywall to gain access to the fire which was located between the first and second floors and extended into the attic space.

The fire was knocked down in 30 minutes and further salvage and overhaul took crews approximately 4 hours to complete.

No person or firefighter were injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire was due to an ember falling between structural components, and was found to be an accident.

The department used an estimated 100 gallons of water and damage is estimated to be $50,000.

