ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Ashwaubenon is turning 150 years old and community members are eager to celebrate.

Opening ceremonies took place at Goelz Field at the Ashwaubenon High School around 4:30 p.m. on Monday with all sorts of activities.

“We have some singing, a presentation from the VFW, we will have the Oneida Dancers,” explained Mary Kardoskee, Village President. “We have lots of stuff planned.”

From a Lumberjack Band to Baskin Robins Ice Cream, there was plenty of celebrating for the 150th birthday party which will go on all week.

“[Tuesday] is the Rockers baseball game which has some special celebration pricing for Ashwaubenon residents. Thursday night we have the open house at the historical society,” added Kardoskee.

The village president continued on to tell Local 5 News that this event really shows what Ashwaubenon is like.

“Ashwaubenon is all about volunteering and coming together, community, and family, and that is what it took. It took a village to make this happen,” stated Kardoskee.

For a complete list of activities throughout the week in Ashwaubenon, you can visit the village’s website here.