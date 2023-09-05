ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two major development projects could be coming to the Lambeau Field area, but they need to get approval from Ashwaubenon village officials first.

On Tuesday afternoon, the village’s site plan review committee took action on both projects.

The committee approved the site plan for a project that will bring a fitness center to the Titletown district. According to committee agenda materials, it will get built just east of the US Venture office building and will be connected to the Titletown podium. It’ll be a two-story building and cover over 46,000 square feet.

“For Titletown it’s actually pretty easy, it was the approval here tonight,” said Ashwaubenon’s community development director Aaron Schuette explaining that the village has officially green lit the project.

A spokesman for the Green Bay Packers told Local Five News that the team and Titletown will announce additional details about the fitness center building later this fall.

The other project the committee looked at on Tuesday evening was less straight forward. Village site plan review committee members denied a request from a developer to raise the maximum height for buildings in the area to 70 feet to build a new Cambria Hotel on Oneida Street. The village sets a limit of 36 feet for new buildings.

Several community members expressed their concerns with the project in the public comment section of the meeting.

“Don’t let this go too fast, slow down a little bit and let’s just look at this,” said Bob Klenke who owns a local small business called ‘Frame of Mind’ that is on the same lot that the hotel would get built on.

“Can you imagine the noise, the disruption to their neighborhood?,” said Charlene Fisher Gensler who lives in Ashwaubenon. “It blocks everything you want to see and that’s disappointing.”

Those in favor of the project said that it will allow the city to welcome more people to Northeast Wisconsin when the Packers host the draft in 2025. They argue that the hotel attracting more people will mean more customers for other businesses in the area.

At the meeting, the developer also rejected a common argument that has been brought up that the hotel would decrease property values for homes in the area.

Gary Paul was the lone committee member to vote to raise the maximum height requirements to accommodate the hotel project.

“Without development, we don’t have a tax base,” said Paul. “We can’t give the services that we are giving all of you people in the community.”

The committee’s vote is merely a recommendation. Village council will consider their recommendation along with one from the village plan commission before making a final decision on Sept. 26.

On Tuesday night, the plan commission tabled their discussion on the hotel until Sept. 19.

“It’s up to the board then to make that ultimate decision, (they will look at) does this project benefit the village,” said Schuette.