UPDATE: Village of Ashwaubenon enacts curfew starting at 9 p.m. on June 1

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Ahwaubenon has declared a village wide curfew starting on June 1 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., and lasting until June 3.

Village officials say the following guidelines and restrictions will be imposed during curfew hours:

All vehicular and pedestrian travel on public ways including streets, sidewalks, and highways will not be permitted.

Only government personnel, emergency service personnel, utility service providers, medical providers, social service providers, and credentialed press are exempt from the above guideline.

No person shall willfully obstruct, hinder, or delay any member of Ashwaubenon in the enforcement of any rule, order, or regulation.

Oneida Nation has also imposed a curfew for more details, click here.

Original Story: Ashwaubenon considers enacting curfew

MONDAY 6/1/2020 4:05 p.m.

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Village of Ashwaubenon announced on June 1 that it is considering imposing a curfew that will mirror the City of Green Bay.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety Department said this decision is due to last night’s protest in Green Bay and the credible threats to all local businesses.

The department said on Facebook, “The Ashwaubenon Public Safety Department is taking a zero-tolerance stance against criminal damage and looting. While we respect and encourage people’s rights to peacefully demonstrate and protest, we will protect our community and it’s businesses to the best of our ability.”

Ashwaubenon officials also reported that there will be extra patrols in the community to keep residents and businesses safe.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety Department noted that they are working with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the State Emergency Operations Center in order to secure all available resources from the area to help protect the community.

