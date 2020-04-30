Ashwaubenon Covid-19 test center opens, promises quick results

1  of  2
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV)- The new Covid-19 testing facility has officially opened at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon Thursday afternoon, to a steady stream of people that needed to be tested.

This site had been opened in partnership with the Wisconsin National Guard and the Brown County Department of Health, with the goal of fighting the covid-19 outbreak through continuous testing of as many people as possible. It is a Drive-up, “limited contact” location so patients don’t even have to get out of their vehicles. There are restrictions on who can be tested.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

Employees of businesses or facilities that have been directly impacted by the coronavirus are accepted at the Resch Center at this time, but there is a plan for a testing site for anyone in the community to be tested regardless of direct impact. “We are following the direction of President Trump in organizing this testing site,’ said Claire Paprocki of Brown County Health and Human Services.

“At this testing facility, we are able to get results between 24, and 48 hours,” said Paprocki. The hours of operation will vary, but will be held on a continuous basis. For more information on testing sites, visit https://www.browncountywi.gov/community/covid-19/general-information/.

