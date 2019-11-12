GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Update: Crash on I-41 in Ashwaubenon cleared

TUESDAY 11/12/19 6:08 p.m.

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) — An accident on northbound I-41 near the Oneida Street exit has been cleared, according to WisDOT.

The incident had caused traffic delays Monday evening.

Ashwaubenon: Crash on I-41 north beyond Oneida St. exit causing traffic delays

TUESDAY 11/12/19 5:40 p.m.

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) — Traffic is backing up along I-41 north where it divides for HWY 172 beyond Oneida Street due to a crash.

According to the Wisconsin DOT, the left lane is blocked at this time.

There is no word yet on how long the delay will last.

