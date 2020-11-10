Ashwaubenon Family Video begins liquidation, set to close by end of year

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Ashwaubenon’s movie rental location has begun its liquidation.

Highland Ventures, LTD, says Family Video on True Lane near Target is now selling movies, games, CBD, store fixtures, and more at a discounted rate as part of its liquidation. The store will officially close before the end of the year.

According to a Tuesday release, the last standing brick and mortar movie rental store will continue to operate 250 stores across the Midwest.

“We are very thankful to have been able to provide entertainment for many family movie nights, and want to thank the people of Green Bay and our incredible staff for the many years of support and service,” says Keith Hoogland, CEO, Highland Ventures, LTD.

Since 2000, Family Video has served Ashwaubenon and Green Bay.

The True Lane location is available for lease or purchase. For more information, contact Mike Kohne at mike.kohne@legacypro.com for more information.

Earlier this year, Marco’s Pizza and Family Video came together to provide a weekly car meet as a fun, safe, and socially distanced meet up.

That event was canceled after a 22-year-old Green Bay man collided with a vehicle, killing three, on Lombardi Avenue after attending a car meet.

Latest Stories