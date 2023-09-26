ASHWAUBENON, WI (WFRV) – Every newcast, Local 5 is committed to highlighting a story that is “Positively Wisconsin” to balance the harder news of the day.

An Ashwaubenon Girl Scout received top honors Tuesday night for saving her mother’s life.

It was back in August when Ashlee McGee, 11, noticed her mother Danielle was having a stroke.

Her troop bestowed the Medal of Courage upon her for keeping her cool and showing great bravery.

Mom, of course, is beaming with gratitude and pride.

“I’m very, very proud of her,” Danielle told Local 5 News. “She doesn’t feel like she did anything extraordinary, but she really did.”

The Medal of Honor is one of the highest accolades a Girl Scout can receive.

Congratulations Ashlee!

Dating back to 1913, the handbook titled “How Girls Can Help Their Country” listed two medals that girls could earn for meritorious deeds involving saving lives: the Bronze Cross, presented when a girl had shown special heroism or had faced extraordinary risk of her own life to save another life, and the Silver Cross, presented for gallantry with considerable risk to a girl’s life.

The tradition of recognizing such heroics has been going on for more than 100 years with the Bronze Cross and Medal of Honor now serving as the modern-day equivalents.