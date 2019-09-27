Ashwaubenon Halloween Express re-opens under new ownership

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) — The owners of two Madison-area Halloween Express stores decided to step in after hearing reports that the Green Bay area’s only Halloween Express location was set to close.

Dale and Jen Ryan worked to buy the business to keep the doors open this Halloween season.

Enrique Perez, a longtime employee for Halloween Express, moved from Madison to Green Bay to manage the store.

“We want to just keep up this tradition because the people like Halloween Express,” he told Local 5. “We got the franchise actually just like last month.”

That didn’t leave a lot of time for the team to prepare for the spookiest season of the year.

“It’s a lot of work,” Perez said. “But it’s worth it.”

He said a lot of customers were surprised to see the Halloween store open again.

“People ask, ‘we thought that you guys ran out of business,'” Perez explained. “Now as a new owner, we got the place, we got the same things, we’re just going to keep it up the same way that the old owner used to have it.”

Keeping the business model means that come November, the party will come to an end.

“And then we pack everything up,” Perez said. “I know it’s only two months, but it’s worth it because you can see a lot of kids happy.”

Halloween Express is located at 2763 S. Oneida St.