Ashwaubenon Lanes hosted 42nd annual ‘Bowl For Kids’ Sake’ for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin (BBBSNEW) hosted their 42nd annual ‘Bowl For Kids’ Sake’ on Friday at Ashwaubenon Lanes.

According to Executive Director for BBBSNEW, Katie Hess, “Bowl for Kids’ Sake brings people together for youth mentoring.”

Last year more than 200 bowlers helped raise nearly $58,000 in net revenue.

This year bowlers were able to pick their own teams and create their own costumes.

Participants also received a team picture, two games of bowling, shoe rental, and savory food.

Hess says, “The support from this event directly affects children, whose mentors help them broaden their perspective and start on a path in life to fulfill their potential.”