ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The owner of Ridgeview Liquor on Ridge Road told his staff Thursday to start giving ice away to people who still didn’t have power from the storms one night earlier.

Within hours of posting the offer on Facebook, weary storm victims flooded into the store which is located not too far from Lambeau Field.

“It’s dark and hot and very different,” said? Ashley Jahnke is a mother of twin babies from Ashwaubenon. “It’s kind of like camping inside your home. It’s really nice to see something like this. The kindness goes a long way in a situation like this.”

Many of the folks without power told Local 5’s Michele McCormack they just didn’t have any strength to talk about it. Many of them had been up since late the night before and were worn out from clean up and were just hoping to save their food.

Chris McLain who works at Ridgeview says some of the people coming into the store said other locations, such as grocery stores, were running out of ice.

McLain says her boss, also named Chris, is just the kind of guy who sees a situation and wants to do something about it.

“This isn’t you have to purchase something,” McLain noted. “Chris is a good man and he does a lot of things out of the goodness of his heart. It makes me feel good too. I’m getting goosebumps, actually!”

McLain not only loads up the ice for folks who need it, but she offers an encouraging word and in some cases, even a hug goodbye.

Ridgeview Liquor is located at 2202 S. Ridge Road.

They are open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

They will be giving away the ice as long as it lasts. They ask that you bring your own coolers or containers. They will help you load the ice into your car.