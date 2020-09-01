GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Ashwaubenon: Man in custody after domestic incident, charges filed after victim dies

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 46-year-old man is in custody on charges stemming from a domestic violence incident.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety says it has referred charges of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, Felony Murder, and Aggravated Battery on Dennis Sutrick, who is currently in jail.

Authorities have released few details, but say the incident occurred on August 28 and the victim, an Oshkosh resident, died as a result of the injuries sustained.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety says it does not feel the public is in any danger at this point in the investigation.

