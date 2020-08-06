Ashwaubenon manufacturer receives $2.75 million contract to produce PPE

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – An Ashwaubenon manufacturer has received a $2.75 million contract to help produce personal protective equipment, or PPE.

NPS Corporation normally manufactures spill control products, but will now make non-woven fabric used to make high-quality masks.

CEO Andrew Hetzel tells WFRV Local 5 that his business realized there was a shortage of PPE supplies and a growing need.

“There’s a tremendous shortage of PPE equipment and supplies in the United States and our meltdown material is a real key part of making the facemasks.”

NPS Corporation produces a non-woven fabric that usually helps separate crude oil from water. The fiber can be used in N95 masks as well.

