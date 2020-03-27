Ashwaubenon officer puts retirement on hold to help his department fight coronavirus

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) A longtime officer with Ashwaubenon Public Safety should be enjoying his retirement soon. But as Kris Schuller reports, he has put that on hold to help his department deal with the coronavirus.

For over 18 years Public Safety Officer Jody Crocker has been protecting residents in Ashwaubenon; a long career with special co-workers, he’ll cherish come retirement.

“It’s a special breed of people that are here,” Crocker said.

But Crocker has put his retirement on hold to instead help his agency deal with the coronavirus.

“This pandemic is really something special, it’s an all hands on deck kind of thing,” Crocker said.

Crocker’s last full shift was scheduled to be Friday, but he’s sticking around. Not surprising for an officer who puts his community and his department first.

“This community gave me a great life, great income, great sense of value and what better way to be able to pay it back,” Crocker said. “I certainly couldn’t speak more highly of the crew that’s here.”

Crocker long served as the department’s public information officer, charged with sharing with the community both the good and the bad of incidents in Ashwaubenon. But he says nothing compares to the scope of COVID-19.

“This is a slow moving train and we’re trying to ride this thing the best we can,” said Crocker.

“I think our biggest concern is that at the end of the 24 hours – that we don’t bring something home to our families.”

And to help ensure that his brothers and sisters of the thin blue line stay safe, he’s staying until May. He says it’s his duty to serve and protect.

“I don’t feel I’m doing anything special by staying. I think I’m doing what most people are already doing and that is all these people that are stepping up to the plate.”

Crocker has worked in public safety for 31 years.,